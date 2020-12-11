Covid-19

S'pore pilot for safe cruises to continue

  • Published
    40 min ago

Singapore will continue its pilot for safe cruises after an elderly passenger on a cruise ship who first tested positive for Covid-19 on board was later found to be negative in three subsequent tests.

SEE THE BIG STORY

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 11, 2020, with the headline 'S'pore pilot for safe cruises to continue'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 