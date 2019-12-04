S'pore-Philippines flights hit by Typhoon Kammuri

At least 17 flights between Singapore and the Philippines were either rescheduled or cancelled yesterday because of Typhoon Kammuri.

They include flights from Singapore Airlines (SIA), Scoot, Cebu Pacific Air and Jetstar.

Typhoon Kammuri hit the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Monday. About 500 flights were postponed and 100,000 people affected when all four terminals at Manila's main airport were closed as a precaution.

A Jetstar spokesman told The Straits Times that typhoon winds caused the closure of Manila International Airport from 11am to 11pm yesterday, which affected its Flight 3K765 due to depart from Singapore's Changi Airport at 4.35pm.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide the latest information via our Travel Alert page," the spokesman said.

On Monday, SIA and Cebu Pacific posted travel advisories on their Facebook pages regarding flights affected by the typhoon. Scoot put up an announcement on its website.

All flights affected were between Singapore and Manila, with the exception of two Scoot flights to and from Clark city in Luzon, some 100km north of Manila.

Cebu Pacific Flights 5J806 and 5J805 were cancelled. The airline said passengers on these flights would be transferred to the next available service. Alternatively, they can choose to get a full refund, rebook their flight within 30 days without penalties, or opt for store credit for future use.

Similarly, affected Scoot customers can get a refund of unused itinerary value in Scoot travel vouchers or rebook their flight on the same route up to two weeks from the original flight date at no additional charge.

SIA said three of its flights due to depart from Singapore to Manila yesterday would be rescheduled to take off later in the evening. Four flights returning from Manila to Singapore were rescheduled to depart between Monday and today.

Customers of SIA, Scoot and Cebu Pacific are advised to check the airlines' websites or social media pages regularly for updates.

Other airlines that fly to the Philippines from Singapore include AirAsia and Philippine Airlines.

AirAsia told ST that, while domestic flights within the Philippines have been affected by Typhoon Kammuri, there were no changes to its flights to and from Singapore as of yesterday evening.

ST has contacted Philippine Airlines for more information.