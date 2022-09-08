S'pore, Philippines boost digital, healthcare tie-ups

Singapore and the Philippines agreed on Wednesday to deepen cooperation in digital connectivity, healthcare and counter-terrorism as part of six agreements exchanged during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's state visit here.

At the Istana, he and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the signings, with both sides affirming the long and enduring ties between the two countries.

"Singapore has a longstanding partnership with the Philippines that dates back more than half a century. As fellow founding members of Asean, Singapore and Philippines are close partners across many areas, including labour, trade and defence and security," said PM Lee, adding that he was looking forward to working with the Philippine President.

Mr Marcos, who won May's election by a landslide, said: "We see our future of the Philippines as having Singapore besides us, forging ahead to the future."

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo and Mr Ivan John Uy, Philippine Secretary for Information and Communications Technology, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on digital cooperation.

The MOU aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise in digital connectivity, data, and cyber security. It will also see both countries share information to fight against SMS and phone scams.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Philippine Secretary of Migrant Workers Maria Susana Ople signed a joint communique for the continued deployment of Filipino healthcare professionals to Singapore. Data from the Singapore Nursing Board showed that Filipinos made up about 16 per cent of the nursing workforce here last year.

The armed forces of both countries also agreed to have a Philippine team assigned to the Singapore-based Counter-Terrorism Information Facility - a recent effort by the Ministry of Defence to promote the sharing of intelligence and analysis.

The other agreements involve cooperation in water management, personal data protection, and urban development, including promoting business opportunities in the development of New Clark City, an upcoming metropolis in Central Luzon.

As part of his first trip to Singapore as president since taking office in June, Mr Marcos was on Wednesday hosted to a state lunch by President Halimah Yacob. She recalled how Mr Marcos' father, the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr, had made a state visit to Singapore in January 1976 with his wife Imelda Marcos.

They had toured the residential housing estate in Jurong Town and visited shipyards here.

Madam Halimah said: "While Singapore's landscape has undergone tremendous change in these intervening decades, the bonds of friendship between Singapore and the Philippines have not only endured, but grown even stronger."

Robust economic cooperation has grown in tandem with strong political ties, said Madam Halimah. Singapore was the top foreign investor in the Philippines last year. The Republic is also the Philippines' biggest trading partner in Asean.

Madam Halimah said she and Mr Marcos agreed there was even more scope to expand the partnership. "We discussed our shared interests in emerging issues such as sustainability and food security during our meeting this morning," she said.

In his speech, Mr Marcos noted that relations with Singapore - a fellow founding member of Asean and one of the Philippines' closest and oldest friends in the region - have gone from strength to strength over the years.

"As part of our journey in maintaining political stability and economic prosperity in the region, we are one with you, in proving to the world that the strength of a country is not in its size, but in the quality of the ties it forges with the members of the community of nations, guided by the tenets of sovereign equality and independence."