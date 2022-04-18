S'pore opens fifth desalination plant in boost to water security

Singapore opened its fifth desalination plant yesterday as part of efforts to boost the nation's water security by increasing the capacity to tap surrounding seas for water.

Located on Jurong Island, it is equipped with the latest in water technology, and can produce up to 30 million gallons or 137,000 cubic m of water daily - equal to about 55 Olympic-sized swimming pools, said national water agency PUB.

That is up to 7 per cent of Singapore's daily water demand of about 430 million gallons, it added.

Unlike the nation's first four desalination plants, only two to three people are needed to man the highly automated plant, making it the most manpower-efficient.

It is also about 5 per cent more energy-efficient than conventional desalination plants as it is located next to a working power plant, said PUB.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, in a speech at the opening ceremony, said the plant's completion marks another key milestone in the nation's water journey.

Describing Singapore's quest for sustainable sources of water supply as a journey of grit and ingenuity, he said the country started with only two sources of water - local water catchments and imported water, but these were dependent on rainfall. With population and economic growth, these sources quickly became inadequate and the search to find alternative sources began.

Early technologies were unreliable and costly, and after over 20 years of research, Newater was introduced as a third tap in 2000, but that, too, is limited by the amount of wastewater generated, said Mr Heng.

Desalination - the conversion of seawater to drinkable water - is the last of the four national taps.

Mr Heng said it took several decades for desalination to become cost-viable in Singapore, with the first large-scale desalination plant starting operations in Tuas in 2005.

He said: "Newater and desalination have been game changers. They are also weather-resilient, which puts us in a much stronger position to deal with the unpredictable weather patterns that climate change will bring about."

But Newater and desalination come with limitations - they are more expensive and have a much higher carbon footprint, he added.

The Jurong Island plant is the second desalination plant in two years to open in Singapore, after Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant began operations in June 2020.

Mr Heng said Singaporeans must not lose sight of how water security in Singapore does not come cheaply or easily. "We may not feel it in our everyday lives because we no longer have water rationing like in the 1960s, and clean water flows readily from our taps."

But this did not happen by chance, he said. It required a "sustained commitment of resources".

While Singapore now has four national taps, it must stay mindful that they have their limitations, he said.

With Singapore's water consumption currently projected to almost double by 2060, there is a need to remind Singaporeans that water is a precious resource, said Mr Heng.

To ensure Singapore has true water security, it is critical to focus on how water is a precious resource, and everyone must play a part to conserve water and make every drop count, he added.

Mr Heng said: "Businesses can also do more to conserve water, which would reduce their operating costs. I commend companies that have implemented solutions such as water-efficient equipment and water recycling systems. I encourage more businesses to work with PUB in pushing the boundaries of water conservation."

The opening of the Jurong Island plant yesterday coincided with the start of the Singapore International Water Week, and the golden jubilee this year of the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

Also at the ceremony was Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

The plant will operate as a joint venture firm formed by Tuas Power and ST Engineering for 25 years.

PUB chief executive Ng Joo Hee said: "Although seawater desalination is the most expensive way to produce water, due to the energy required, it is nevertheless an essential source of drinking water for Singapore. Desalination is immune to the vagaries of weather and always available, rain or not."