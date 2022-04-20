S'pore, New Zealand to collaborate in climate change fight

Singapore and New Zealand will be working more closely on the green economy and the fight against climate change, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced yesterday.

Both countries will work on initiatives in energy transition technology, carbon markets, sustainable transport and waste management for a start, reflecting their shared commitment to reduce their carbon footprint, he added.

At a joint press conference with visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, PM Lee said both countries share similar perspectives on climate change.

"We need stronger cooperation amongst countries to protect the most vulnerable peoples and places on our planet," he said.

"We see opportunities for practical collaboration as we adopt low-carbon and green technologies."

Ms Ardern, who is on a three-day visit, noted that a quarter of New Zealand's imports and a fifth of its exports travel through Singapore's port, and there is a natural partnership given Wellington's ambitions to reduce emissions.

She said: "You are a hub... This makes perfect sense for us to work together to look at low-emission options for shipping, the way we can integrate hydrogen as an option and other fuel alternatives."

Climate change and the green economy will be a new fifth pillar in the Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership, inked during Ms Ardern's visit here in 2019.

The other pillars are trade and economics; security and defence; science, technology and innovation; and people-to-people links.

Ms Ardern said the new pillar will include a joint research project on low-carbon technology as well as information exchange on low-emission vehicles and low-carbon initiatives, among other things.

The leader, who is on her first visit abroad since Covid-19 hit, thanked PM Lee for the contact they maintained throughout. "They say that during tough times, you're reminded who your friends are, and it is clear that Singapore is a very close friend of Aotearoa and New Zealand," she said, using the Maori name for her country.

PM Lee noted the progress of bilateral initiatives, such as the upgraded free trade agreement that came into force in 2020 and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement signed together with Chile, which came into force last year.

Before meeting PM Lee, Ms Ardern called on President Halimah Yacob, and they reaffirmed their countries' strong and multifaceted relations, including in cooperation on Covid-19.

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Ministry said they had an engaging conversation on the contributions and progress of women in both countries, and discussed the importance of maintaining social cohesion, particularly in diverse, multicultural societies such as Singapore and New Zealand.

PM Lee and Ms Ardern also agreed on the importance of an open, inclusive regional architecture that supports Asean centrality. He said they are both staunch supporters of international law and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

"That is why both Singapore and New Zealand have strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine," he added. "The geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain vulnerabilities and rising protectionism make it all the more important for countries to work together to find a path forward and identify win-win opportunities."

The prime ministers were also asked about China's rising influence in the Pacific and its relations with Russia.

Ms Ardern said what is happening in Ukraine is an assault on a country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and countries like China reference and raise that.

"We continue to encourage, at every level, China to continue to acknowledge what the Ukraine conflict represents for the world."

PM Lee said: "We both have a vested interest in China-US relations being stable and not being complicated or further sharpened in terms of the hostility or the lack of trust on both sides.

"We hope that wisdom will prevail and Ukraine will not make things more complicated."