S'pore needs to relook how land is used: Desmond Lee

As Singapore moves towards more remote working arrangements, issues such as how much office space is needed and the design of workplaces and homes have to be relooked, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

More broadly, the country has to review its approach to land use and city planning as the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted many aspects of the way people live, work and play, he added yesterday.

Public engagement for Singapore's long-term plan will start next month, he said in a speech at the World Cities Summit.

The long-term plan - formerly known as the concept plan - is reviewed every 10 years and guides Singapore's development over the next 50 years and beyond. It was last reviewed in 2011.

Mr Lee said Covid-19 has also highlighted the importance of being adaptable in city planning, and for land-scarce Singapore to have land that can be easily converted to other uses: "The pandemic has shown that we also need to buffer some 'white space' that can be quickly adapted for emergencies."

He cited former schools and convention centres that were converted into quarantine and community care facilities, as well as community centres that were first used to distribute masks and TraceTogether tokens and are now functioning as vaccination centres.

Another important takeaway is the need to keep cities liveable and connected, he added.

"The pandemic has kept people within the city but away from crowded urban and indoor areas. Parks and green spaces have thus become important places for many Singaporeans to seek respite and recreation," he said.

And with less in-person interaction, digital connectivity has been vital to allow people to continue working and learning - including with overseas partners, he added, citing the summit as an example.

The summit, which ends tomorrow, is being held in a hybrid format, taking place online and in person at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

A key theme that ran through different sessions at the summit was how cities can adapt to a world disrupted by the pandemic.

Various leaders spoke on this topic, including World Bank president David Malpass, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Mr Armin Laschet, minister-president of North Rhine-Westphalia and leader of Germany's governing Christian Democratic Union party.

Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah spoke of how cities have to build infrastructure that not only withstands climate change and pandemics, but also helps reduce inequality and strengthen resilience.

PROGRESS ON SUSTAINABILITY The 21st century will be a century of cities. Not just because by the middle of the century, more than two-thirds of humanity is expected to live in cities. But also because the transformative power of cities offers the opportunity to make decisive progress on the issue of sustainability. MR ARMIN LASCHET, minister-president of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany.

RESILIENT DEVELOPMENT I'm optimistic about the resourcefulness cities have exhibited in times of crisis. With thoughtful planning, financing and support, cities can play an important role in the recovery from Covid-19 towards green, resilient and inclusive development. MR DAVID MALPASS, president of the World Bank.

LIVEABLE SPACES The Covid-19 pandemic has made social gatherings and face-to-face interactions a luxury. It is exactly amidst such disruption that we must redouble our efforts as city leaders to create a liveable and sustainable environment for our cities. MRS CARRIE LAM, Hong Kong Chief Executive.

In his speech, Mr Lee said Covid-19 has also shown the importance of trust throughout society, which he added is maintained through regular and transparent communication, making decisions based on scientific and factual evidence, as well as fighting the spread of misinformation.

"An effective pandemic response requires citizens to make sacrifices, which they will only accept if they trust that these are for the greater good," he explained.

"Trust is hard to build but easy to lose. And a crisis can easily divide a society if everyone only looks out for themselves." In addition, both government leadership and active community involvement are important. Mr Lee noted that while governments are needed to coordinate efforts, the community is the "glue" that holds people together and provides "last-mile support".

The minister also outlined how the pandemic has challenged and changed many aspects of life in Singapore quite drastically, like when the country had to implement a circuit breaker last year to stem the spread of the virus.

Some changes in the way people work are likely to stay, such as remote or hybrid working arrangements and serving customers through virtual platforms, he said.

These shifts have brought about social challenges as well, such as burnout and fatigue from working from home over time, he noted.

More broadly, the pandemic may worsen social inequalities as certain parts of the economy resume strong growth while other sectors lag behind, Mr Lee said.

But he also cheered the groundswell of community initiatives that have seen many Singaporeans step forward to lend a helping hand: "This spirit of mutual support is the kind of social DNA that we want to encourage even after the pandemic."