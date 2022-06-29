S'pore needs green energy to support water ecosystem, says Vivian

Water management in Singapore is highly dependent on energy, hence the need for floating solar farms to generate green energy to support water needs and operations within the water ecosystem, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

In the last decade and a half, reverse osmosis enabled Singapore to recycle and to produce more water at an affordable price, but the system depends on Singapore's energy resilience for support, he added.

Dr Balakrishnan was speaking at the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon on Monday, where he co-chaired a high-level ministerial roundtable on water.

He is on a working visit to the Portuguese capital from Monday to Saturday.

Today, 3.5 kilowatt hours (per cubic metre) of electricity are able to generate 1,000 litres of desalinated water, but Singapore is working on projects to bring that number down to about 2 kilowatt hours (per cubic metre) for the same amount of water, said Dr Balakrishnan.

Citing the floating solar photovoltaic system at Tengeh Reservoir, which has a capacity of 60 megawatt-peak, he said that Singapore is one of the few countries to have fully green waterworks systems.

The Tengeh facility is one of the world's largest inland floating solar farms.

"It is not just about being green. But you can imagine that there are security and resilience implications from being able to provide all the energy that your water system needs," he added.

Getting the pricing of water right is also paramount for effective water management, said Dr Balakrishnan. "This will be politically sensitive and unpopular, but without the right pricing of water, you will not get sensible and rational resource allocation and you will not incentivise the conservation of scarce water resources," he said.

Singapore's water price is pegged to the long-run marginal cost of producing desalinated water. "This long-term approach to pricing ensures that there is long-term guarantee for the private-sector partners who invest in infrastructure to know that we are good for our money," he said, adding that Singapore has more than 200 water companies and 25 water research centres spanning the water value chain.

Singapore's integrated approach to water management under one ministry - water supply, used-water reclamation, drainage, flooding, coastal protection and more - allows for the efficient capture, use and reuse of every single available drop, he said.