S'pore must be ready for sudden shifts in region: PM

Get real and be psychologically prepared that a regional conflict could break out suddenly and flare up quickly, as has happened in Europe recently, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech last night.
"Our region has enjoyed peace for so long that it is hard for us to imagine things being different. But look at how things have gone wrong in Europe, how suddenly and quickly.
"And can you be sure that things cannot go wrong like that in our region too? So we must get real, and we must get ourselves prepared psychologically."
Singapore's external environment has become more challenging amid worsening United States-China ties and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said PM Lee in the English segment of his speech yesterday.
The relationship between US and China, which sets the tone for global affairs, is worsening, he said.
The two powers have been clashing over ideologies, China's growing global influence, trade disputes and cyber espionage. Most recently, tensions have escalated sharply over Taiwan, he said yesterday at the Institute of Technical Education headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.
And yet, they need to work together on global issues such as climate change, pandemics and nuclear proliferation, said PM Lee. "Their tense relationship is making this almost impossible," he said. "And this is bad news for the world."
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping recently made plans to meet in November, but neither side expects relations to improve any time soon, he said.
"Furthermore, we must all hope that there are no miscalculations or mishaps, which can make things much worse very quickly."
Russia's invasion of Ukraine also has profound implications for the world and for Singapore, said PM Lee. The invasion violates the United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, which are important to Singapore as its existence and security rely on countries upholding these principles, he said.
This is why Singapore cannot legitimise Russia's wrongful actions, he added. "Russia claims that what it calls a 'special military operation' in Ukraine is justified by 'historical errors and crazy decisions'. If we accept this logic, what happens if one day others use this same argument against us?" asked PM Lee.
The war has also created deep hostility between Russia and other states, especially the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.
With nuclear powers on both sides and relations having completely broken down, it is hard to imagine any satisfactory end to the conflict, said PM Lee.
The war in Ukraine also affects security in the Asia-Pacific as it has complicated already strained US-China relations, as well as relations between China and America's partners in Asia, such as Australia and Japan.
Singaporeans should expect more geopolitical contestation in the Asia-Pacific, said PM Lee.
To tackle external dangers, Singapore must continue to speak up for a rules-based order as staying silent could hurt the Republic in the long run, he said.
There is also a need to take national service seriously, and keep the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team strong and credible. "If we do not defend ourselves, no one is going to defend us on our behalf," stressed PM Lee.
Above all, Singaporeans must stay united and not allow anyone to divide them on the basis of race, religion or place of birth, he said.
A united Singapore and a good leadership that people trust are essential for the nation to respond to the challenges it faces, he said.
Such unity is especially pertinent in the face of foreign actors looking to exploit Singapore's vulnerabilities and influence its people for their own interests.
"If we are taken in and we are divided, we will stand no chance. But united, we can deal with any problems that come our way," he said.
Global conflicts have also added to cost pressures, he noted.
But these storm clouds also have a silver lining. "We have a window of opportunity now... At such times, our trusted Singapore brand of quality, reliability and efficiency, our reputation, gives us a competitive edge. And our track record tackling Covid-19 makes us stand out even more," he added.