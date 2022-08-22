S'pore must be ready for sudden shifts in region: PM

Get real and be psychologically prepared that a regional conflict could break out suddenly and flare up quickly, as has happened in Europe recently, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech last night.

"Our region has enjoyed peace for so long that it is hard for us to imagine things being different. But look at how things have gone wrong in Europe, how suddenly and quickly.

"And can you be sure that things cannot go wrong like that in our region too? So we must get real, and we must get ourselves prepared psychologically."

Singapore's external environment has become more challenging amid worsening United States-China ties and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said PM Lee in the English segment of his speech yesterday.

The relationship between US and China, which sets the tone for global affairs, is worsening, he said.

The two powers have been clashing over ideologies, China's growing global influence, trade disputes and cyber espionage. Most recently, tensions have escalated sharply over Taiwan, he said yesterday at the Institute of Technical Education headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.

And yet, they need to work together on global issues such as climate change, pandemics and nuclear proliferation, said PM Lee. "Their tense relationship is making this almost impossible," he said. "And this is bad news for the world."

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping recently made plans to meet in November, but neither side expects relations to improve any time soon, he said.

"Furthermore, we must all hope that there are no miscalculations or mishaps, which can make things much worse very quickly."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine also has profound implications for the world and for Singapore, said PM Lee. The invasion violates the United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, which are important to Singapore as its existence and security rely on countries upholding these principles, he said.

This is why Singapore cannot legitimise Russia's wrongful actions, he added. "Russia claims that what it calls a 'special military operation' in Ukraine is justified by 'historical errors and crazy decisions'. If we accept this logic, what happens if one day others use this same argument against us?" asked PM Lee.

The war has also created deep hostility between Russia and other states, especially the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.