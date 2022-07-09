S'pore, Mongolia supported each other in times of need: PM Lee

Singapore and Mongolia have supported each other in times of need, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Temasek Foundation donated test kits to Mongolia.

The Mongolian government, in turn, gave gift bags to Singapore's front-line healthcare workers, which brought them much cheer and encouragement, he added.

PM Lee was speaking at an official lunch held in honour of Mongolia's Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, who is on a four-day visit to Singapore, at the Istana yesterday.

PM Lee said both countries shared a common goal of promoting international trade, maintaining regional peace and stability, and upholding an open and inclusive rules-based multilateral system.

The two countries also complement each other's advantages, he added.

"For example, while Mongolia has vast natural resources, Singapore has good connectivity and offers a hub and gateway for Mongolia's exports into our region and beyond," he said.

Both also recognise the value of developing their human resources, he added.

Through the Singapore Cooperation Programme, Singapore has welcomed more than 1,600 Mongolian officials to exchange views and discuss their experience in finance, economic development, language and communication skills, and public administration.

PM Lee said he looked forward to more Mongolian officials taking part in the programme.

"We have a sound foundation on which to grow our relations," he said.

"I am confident that our countries will continue to strengthen our collaboration as we move forward in a post-Covid-19 world."

Speaking at the lunch, Mr Oyun-Erdene said that while Singapore and Mongolia celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations two years ago, historical ties and cooperation between trade representatives date back more than 700 years.

"The relationship that started 700 years ago by our forefathers has developed rapidly," he said.

"Today, Singapore has become Mongolia's reliable partner in South-east Asia, our fifth-largest investor and the main trade partner in Asean."

Though geographically far apart, both are connected through shared values, mutual understanding and a willingness to work together, he added.

Mongolia's long-term development policy Vision-2050 outlines its vision to lead the region in development by 2050.

"Singapore's model of development implemented under the leadership of the first prime minister of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, provides inspiration, energy and experience for development for many countries around the world," Mr Oyun-Erdene added.

Earlier yesterday, he received a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and called on Acting President Eddie Teo, before meeting PM Lee.

Mr Oyun-Erdene was also presented with an orchid hybrid named the Papilionanda Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai at the National Orchid Garden yesterday.

The orchid is a beautiful symbol of the Singapore-Mongolia friendship, said PM Lee, just like the horse he was presented with during his visit to the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar in 2016.

He named the horse Bintang Temasek, which means Star of Temasek in Malay.

PM Oyun-Erdene will depart Singapore this morning.