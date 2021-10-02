S'pore-made machine fills syringes with vaccine, eases nurses' workload

Covid-19 vaccinations will now become a simpler, less tedious process for nurses, with the help of a machine that can automatically fill injection syringes.

The first of its kind in Singapore, the Automated Vaccine Inoculation Dispenser (Avid) system weighs less than 25kg and can fill six vaccine syringes in under five minutes.

It uses a combination of robotic parts, smart sensors and digital technologies.

The time taken for a nurse to manually fill six syringes varies and is affected by factors such as how experienced and how tired the nurse is.

The system reduces the workload of the nurses and removes the need for them to manually fill the syringes, allowing them to focus on caring and communicating with vaccine recipients.

It also reduces the possibility of human error, especially if the nurse is tired.

The machine is currently used to fill syringes with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but can be customised for other vaccines.

Avid has been deployed at seven vaccination centres islandwide, with the first at Senja-Cashew Community Club in early July.

Thomson Medical operates the vaccination centre there.

Vaccination centres might cater to at least 2,000 people a day, it was previously reported.

Avid was developed by researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*Star) Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre and Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology, in collaboration with local systems integrator Sysmatic Global.

The idea was first mooted by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who challenged the team earlier this year to develop a solution to the tedious process.

A prototype was built in early July, six weeks after the idea was conceptualised. A production machine, which is more compact and cost-effective, and without the earlier teething problems, was then built.

Some challenges included syringes not being precisely identical and slight variations in needle angle. Should the needle angle deviate too much, the machine will not fill that syringe.

Not everyone on the team at Sysmatic Global has a background in biomedical sciences.

Mr Khoo Kiak Nee, director of Sysmatic Global, said: "The A*Star team was very helpful and provided us with a lot of information very quickly."

If needed, new machines can be assembled quickly, taking only about three to four weeks to build from scratch.

Dr David Low, chief executive of the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre, said: "One of the biggest challenges in rolling out automation is not the problem itself, but whether it will be accepted by the people, so we were quite worried at the start.

"There was initial concern from the nurses on issues such as whether the machine was safe, and we took their feedback... to make it user-friendly and cost-effective."

Nurses need only less than an hour to learn how to operate the machine, which uses a three-pin power plug.

Similar prototypes have been built abroad, with one in Thailand costing around $100,000.

The system built here is a few times cheaper.

The focus now is to make sure the seven Avid systems are stable, and to develop more if needed.

Dr Low said: "That is our near-term focus - to make sure that Singapore's vaccination exercise is smooth, has sufficient capacity and our nurses are not overstressed, especially with booster shots coming up."