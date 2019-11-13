Singapore-linked project in Indian state axed

An artist's impression of Amaravati, the capital city for the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.PHOTO: SURBANA JURONG PRIVATE LIMITED
A joint project between the Andhra Pradesh state government in India and a Singapore consortium to develop the state's new capital has been cancelled, both sides said yesterday.

Amaravati was the pet project of former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, but his electoral defeat in May put the development in limbo, and new Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy began a review of the deal. The project has cost the Singapore companies a few million dollars, but Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran said yesterday that its closure does not impact their investment plans in India.

