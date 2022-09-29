S'pore, Laos ink MOUs to deepen cooperation in emerging areas

Singapore and Laos are stepping up cooperation in emerging areas such as energy, digital technology, sustainability and environmental protection as they mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024.

On Wednesday, four memorandums of understanding (MOUs) between the two countries were signed and exchanged at the Istana.

This was witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Laotian Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, who was in Singapore for his first official visit at the invitation of PM Lee.

The MOU on energy cooperation includes renewable energy deployment in Laos, the development of regional power grids and grid interconnections for cross-border electricity trade, as well as the development of systems and procedures to measure, report and verify renewable energy.

It was signed by Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, and Dr Daovong Phonekeo, Laotian Minister of Energy and Mines.

The MOU builds on the successful start of the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project in June. Singapore's first renewable energy import will bring in up to 100MW of electricity from Laos via Thailand and Malaysia.

"It will enhance cross-border electricity trading in the region, and enable countries in the region to decarbonise and meet domestic energy needs, while creating jobs and economic growth for the source countries," said Dr Tan. "It is also a step towards realising the broader Asean Power Grid vision."

Another MOU, signed by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Laotian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Bounkham Vorachit, enhances cooperation in environmental management, water resources and climate change.

An MOU on digital cooperation will cover areas such as data, digital government, cyber security, digital infrastructure and scams. This was signed by Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Dr Santisouk Simmalavong, Laotian Deputy Minister for Technology and Communications.

Both foreign ministries also established bilateral consultations with an MOU inked by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Laotian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Phankham received a ceremonial welcome at the Istana when he called on President Halimah Yacob and PM Lee. Madam Halimah and PM Phankham agreed there was much scope to deepen collaboration, including on human resource development as well as promoting business and tourism links.

PM Lee, who hosted an official lunch at the Istana, said Singapore will be implementing a Singapore-Laos Enhanced Cooperation Package, which will include capacity-building programmes geared towards supporting Laos' Asean chairmanship in 2024.

"As fellow small states, we share an interest in maintaining regional peace and stability, and upholding an open and inclusive, rules-based multilateral system," said PM Lee.

Both countries also put heavy emphasis on human capital development and people-to-people exchanges, he said. Singapore has hosted more than 15,000 officials from Laos through the Singapore Cooperation Programme, which marks its 30th anniversary in 2022.