S'pore landmarks lit in blue to put spotlight on mental health

The Helix Bridge and Marina Bay Sands lit up in blue last night to raise awareness of mental health issues amid the coronavirus crisis, as part of the #SeeItBlue movement. It was a mark of solidarity with the global #MakeItBlue movement, which wants cities to light up in blue to celebrate the efforts of front-line workers.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Cavenagh Bridge (above) and Elgin Bridge were also among the 30 or so landmarks here that were lit in blue last night. Participating venues will light up for varying periods from 8pm every Thursday until the circuit breaker ends on June 1. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Cavenagh Bridge and Elgin Bridge (above) were also among the 30 or so landmarks here that were lit in blue last night. Participating venues will light up for varying periods from 8pm every Thursday until the circuit breaker ends on June 1. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
53 min ago

Initiative inspired by global movement highlights stresses posed by pandemic

The city centre was transformed last night when around 30 landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands and the Esplanade were lit up in varying shades of blue as part of the #SeeItBlue movement.

The initiative was a mark of solidarity with the global #MakeItBlue movement, which wants cities to light up in blue to celebrate the efforts of front-line workers such as cleaners, public transport drivers and those in food delivery services.

The movement started in Britain and has now spread to 17 other countries.

The #SeeItBlue movement's inaugural event last night aimed to put the spotlight on mental health. Participating venues included The Arts House, Cavenagh Bridge, Gardens by the Bay and the One Raffles Place and Marina Bay Financial Centre office blocks.

They will light up for varying periods from 8pm every Thursday until the circuit breaker ends on June 1.

"The battle with Covid-19 is not just a physical or medical challenge but also a mental one," said Ms Tjin Lee, founder of marketing communications and events companies Mercury PR and Mercury Live.

The firms organised the movement here with public relations agency Hill+Knowlton Strategies and events management firm Lumina Live.

"Working from home, supervising home-based learning for children who're still schooling, being separated from family, and work suspension are causing immense mental stress," Ms Lee said.

"#SeeItBlue seeks to encourage people to see and acknowledge the importance of mental well-being during these unprecedented times."

Mr Ravi Sivalingam, head of operational support and services at the Esplanade, said the building's LED lighting system allows a variety of colours and effects to be programmed on the domes.

"It is important that we show our support and appreciation for all those who have stepped up and responded to this pandemic," he added.

The Land Transport Authority had said on Wednesday that it would light up the Helix, Elgin, Cavenagh, Coleman and Clemenceau bridges yesterday in support of the movement.

"Since the implementation of circuit breaker measures, many of us have been staying at home, making it even more critical to safeguard our mental well-being during this period," it said in a Facebook post.

