S'pore-KL meeting set for Jan 8

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Singapore and Malaysia has been set for Jan 8 in the Republic.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the date of the meeting in a statement yesterday, adding that there were also plans for the transport ministers of both countries to meet soon. Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah was quoted saying that the dispute over the airspace would be on the agenda.

Separately yesterday, Singapore's Ministry of Transport said it has raised concerns with Malaysia over a recent notice sent informing the aviation community of the establishment of a permanent Restricted Area for the purpose of military activities over Pasir Gudang.

