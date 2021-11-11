S'pore joins call for richer nations to fulfil pledges

Singapore on Tuesday joined the call for developed countries to fulfil their promise to channel US$100 billion (S$135 billion) a year to help developing nations deal with climate change.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that the support would help address imbalances between mitigating climate change and adapting to it, especially for vulnerable low-lying small island states.

For its part, Singapore has helped other nations in various ways, such as by sharing its experience in areas like flood and water management and urban planning, and through committing funds to help build regional capabilities in weather forecasting and haze monitoring.