S'pore in 'good place' in its fight against Covid-19, say experts

Singapore is in a good place in its battle against Covid-19, experts have said.

The number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 has fallen steadily over the past month, from about 700 a month ago to 266 as at yesterday.

Numbers for intensive care hospitalisation have also seen a similar downward trend, from about 25 patients a month ago to just six as at yesterday.

This comes despite the relaxation of measures, such as the easing on mandatory mask wearing outdoors from March 29, larger group sizes, and allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm. All nightlife businesses have also fully reopened from Tuesday, with safe management measures in place.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital, cited the following reasons for the assessment: First, many people have been recently infected and have attained natural immunity.

This sits on top of Singapore's high vaccination rates, where 92 per cent of the total population have completed their full vaccination regimen and 73 per cent of the total population have taken their booster shots.

"With 800,000 documented cases in the last three months, and the real number is likely to be higher, most people are very well protected. Many people have been boosted naturally recently.

"Furthermore, mask wearing indoors is still mandated and gatherings remain restricted. These have been shown to be very effective interventions at preventing spread," Prof Fisher said.

Singapore's Covid-19 numbers are similar to what is being seen in other countries, with the notable exception of China, suggesting that Sars-CoV-2 is behaving like other pandemic viruses in history, said Professor Paul Tambyah, president of the Asia-Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection.

"This means that over time, viruses become more transmissible and less virulent - this happened with the deadly Spanish flu of 1918 and the H1N1 2009 influenza."

Noting that Singapore is in a very good position to further ease measures, Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said: "Given that the last relaxation of measures did not lead to a resurgence in the epidemic, I think we can push on with further liberalisation."

Some examples include the current 75 per cent cap on the number of people at workplaces, which is not much different from 100 per cent on site, from an epidemiological perspective, Prof Cook said.