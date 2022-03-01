S'pore imposes sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war

Singapore will impose sanctions on Russia, joining some other nations in hitting the Russian economy for the invasion of Ukraine, to send a clear signal of its position on the breach of international law.

The sanctions, which are the Republic's strongest move so far to address Russia's invasion, will see Singapore impose export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine to inflict harm or to subjugate the Ukrainians, announced Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday.

Dr Balakrishnan also said that Singapore will block certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia, as he condemned the invasion of Ukraine as a "clear and gross" violation of international norms.

Specific measures are being worked out, and these unilateral sanctions will be announced shortly.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a clear and gross violation of the international norms and a completely unacceptable precedent. This is an existential issue for us," he said.

"We cannot accept one country attacking another without justification, arguing that its independence was the result of 'historical errors and crazy decisions'."

"Such a rationale would go against the internationally recognised legitimacy and the territorial integrity of many countries, including Singapore," Dr Balakrishnan told the House yesterday, setting out Singapore's stance and response to the conflict in Ukraine.

While Singapore continues to value its good relations with Russia and the Russian people, it cannot accept violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity of another sovereign state, he said.

That is why the country has strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which has led to Europe's biggest conflict since World War II.

Singapore's assessments and actions are based on clearly enunciated and consistently held principles that are in its own long-term national interests, he noted. Rather than choosing sides, the country upholds its principles.

He made clear that upholding and standing up for principles on international law "would not be cost-free".

Dr Balakrishnan said: "We must expect that our measures will come at some cost and implications on our businesses, citizens and indeed, to Singapore. However, unless we as a country stand up for principles that are the very foundation for the independence and sovereignty of smaller nations, our own right to exist and prosper as a nation may similarly be called into question one day."