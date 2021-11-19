S'pore hosts Indonesian troops in 1st bilateral drill since start of pandemic

Army troops from Singapore and Indonesia jointly launched an assault on targets at Murai Urban Training Facility in Lim Chu Kang yesterday morning, in the first bilateral exercise to be held in the Republic since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Over the past week, they have been drilled on urban operations and carried out live firing.

Singapore's Ministry of Defence said there were also a series of professional exchanges.

"The exercise provided an opportunity for both armies to strengthen interpersonal bonds and deepen mutual understanding," it said yesterday. "These interactions have enhanced the interoperability and strong people-to-people ties between the two armed forces."

The 33rd edition of Exercise Safkar Indopura involved about 150 people - about one-third of the number in the 2019 exercise.

Mindef said all participants this year had to be fully vaccinated and were subjected to safe management measures like rostered routine testing and "cohorting" by functional groups.

Last year's edition was held virtually, culminating in a table-top exercise where participants worked to develop a joint response to a disease outbreak scenario.

This year's exercise involved Singapore troops from Headquarters 3rd Singapore Infantry Brigade and 5th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, and Indonesian troops from the 15th Infantry Brigade, Military Area Command III (Kodam III), a regional division that covers Banten and West Java provinces.

Brigadier-General Goh Pei Ming, commander of the Singapore Army's 3rd Division, and Major-General Agus Subiyanto, commander of the Indonesian Army's Kodam III, co-officiated the closing ceremony yesterday.

BG Goh said: "Exercise Safkar Indopura has seen the participation of generations of (both armies') key leadership, officers, specialists and soldiers, and the mutual trust and close friendships we have built through the years have contributed to the deep and longstanding defence relationship that our two armies enjoy."

He added: "With the Covid-19 situation, necessary precautions were made by implementing stringent and effective safe management measures to achieve a safe and meaningful exercise."

Exercise Safkar Indopura was first conducted in 1989. Both countries engage in a wide range of bilateral activities, including army visits, professional exchanges and cross-attendance of courses.

This year's edition is not the first exercise that the Singapore Armed Forces has conducted in person since the pandemic started.

Exercise Bersama Gold was conducted in the region last month, involving 2,600 troops from Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Britain.

In Exercise Highcrest last week, agencies including the Republic of Singapore Navy and Singapore Civil Defence Force practised neutralising a hijacked vessel that was on course to crash into Jurong Island.