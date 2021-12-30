S'pore hopes to be one of first to resume travel with China

When China is ready to resume cross-border travel, Singapore hopes to be among the first countries with which it restores greater connectivity, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

He was speaking at a press conference following the virtual 17th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting, which he and Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng co-chaired yesterday.

The pair held a bilateral meeting before attending the meeting of the JCBC, an institutionalised, annual, high-level bilateral platform overseeing and providing direction to Singapore-China cooperation.

Mr Heng said that he was glad to hear that Mr Han had expressed support for the safe resumption of cross-border travel between Singapore and China, in accordance with both countries' respective health protocols, and for officials on both sides to intensify discussions on this front.

A statement yesterday by the Prime Minister's Office said that during the bilateral meeting, Mr Heng also noted that the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Singapore Airlines (SIA) were working with the Civil Aviation Administration of China to ensure smooth charter flight operations for the Beijing Winter Olympics in February next year.

During the press conference, Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said SIA will operate charter flights through Changi Airport, serving as a connecting hub for the region.

An SIA spokesman said yesterday that between Jan 21 and March 22 next year, the airline will operate daily scheduled flights between Singapore and Beijing for officials and athletes attending the Games. He added that the airline is unable to disclose figures due to commercial sensitivity.

Mr Iswaran said: "This is how we've been seeking to, on the one hand, maintain essential travel through the (Covid-19) pandemic and then progressively see how we can build on the connectivity to restore it to where it was before. These moves have been possible because of our strong friendship and mutual trust (with China)."

The hope is that this cooperation will eventually lead to greater confidence so that Singapore can work towards the safe restoration of air connectivity between the two countries, he said.

He added that at the JCBC meeting, he had emphasised Singapore's keenness to restore connectivity as quickly as possible and also work towards mutual recognition of digital health certificates - a key enabler for Singapore to be able to facilitate continued air travel connectivity.

"The Chinese government has responded positively, and has also expressed its commitment to advanced discussions in both regards," he said.