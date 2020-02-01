S'pore has to stay vigilant, but has every reason to be confident: PM

While Singapore has to remain vigilant as the Wuhan virus outbreak continues to develop, there is every reason to be confident the country can overcome this challenge, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He noted that the outbreak is still accelerating in China and has spread to many other countries.

"No other country has got a huge number of cases like China has so far, but we do not know how the countries will be able to react, detect and contain the virus," he told reporters yesterday during a visit to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

"It can become a major problem for the world, and not just for a short while, but for quite a long time to come. So, we have to continue to be on guard."

PM Lee also made the point that Singapore has been preparing for such a situation since the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) crisis in 2003.

"We have built up our institutions, our plans, our facilities, our stockpiles, our people and our training because we knew that one day, something like that would happen again," he said. "So, when this thing came about, in a way, it is a shock, but it is not a surprise."

The Government has its plans in place and the public is very aware of the situation, he said, urging people to do their part and be sensible.

"We are doing everything that we can. There is every reason to be watchful, but also every reason to be confident," he said.

Commenting on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) move to declare the outbreak a global health emergency, PM Lee said Singapore has been taking the epidemic seriously all along, and that WHO's assessment "confirms our view of the situation".

A total of 16 people in Singapore have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus so far. One is a 47-year-old Singaporean woman who was evacuated from Wuhan on Thursday, while the other 15 are Chinese nationals who travelled here from the city.

The majority of the 16 patients have been warded in the NCID.

PM Lee visited the centre to observe the screening and containment process for affected patients.

"The doctors tell me the patients are generally doing well, which is good news," he said.

He also met the centre's senior leaders and thanked front-line staff for their efforts.

Asked about the Government's plans in the event that the virus begins spreading in the community, PM Lee said Singapore is "not anywhere near that point".

"We do our best to make sure we prevent community spread," he said.

"If we are vigilant, if people come forward when they are unwell and we can identify the cases and isolate them, I think that we are a long way from having a community spread."

He also noted that anti-Chinese sentiments have been reported elsewhere in the world, with people reacting particularly strongly to mainland Chinese because they are believed to be the cause of the infection.

"I think that is not quite the right approach to take. This is an illness; I don't think the Chinese wished it upon themselves," he said.

"They are trying very hard to fight it, and I think we should work with them to help make sure this is not a global problem."

He added: "We have to protect ourselves, but we have to be quite clear that this is not a virus which is only carried by people who come from China. It is a virus which can affect any human being. And I think we should have that firmly in mind."

PM Lee also said the outbreak will affect Singapore's economy, especially since China is a major source of tourist visitors and is also Singapore's largest trading partner.

At present, the number of Chinese tourists has already "tailed off considerably", he noted, adding: "Tourism from other sources will also tail off because everybody will be cautious and will stay at home and avoid travel."

PM Lee said he expects the rest of the economy to also be affected "because with China in semi-lockdown mode now, their economy is bound to slow down, and our economy is quite tightly engaged with theirs."

He also said that the Government is looking at ways to help businesses and Singaporeans through this period.