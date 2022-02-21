S'pore has never relied solely on lower taxes to compete for investments: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Although Singapore has never relied solely on lower taxes to compete for international investment, a global minimum corporate tax rate will have an impact, and it means that the Republic has to redouble its efforts to strengthen other competitive factors such as infrastructure and the capabilities of its workforce.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said this in an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box Asia on Monday (Feb 21) when quizzed about the slew of tax hikes announced in his Budget speech last Friday.

Mr Wong told Parliament that Singapore is exploring a top-up tax called the Minimum Effective Tax Rate for multinational corporations here to meet the 15 per cent minimum tax rate that is being sought under the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's Base Erosion and Profit Shifting initiative, or BEPS 2.0.

On Monday, the minister told CNBC anchor Martin Soong that if the minimum global corporate tax rate does happen, it will move the world towards a level playing field and reduce the scope for tax competition.

"We are studying all that and we are determined to make sure that Singapore remains one of the best places in the world for business," he said.

Mr Wong added that it is also not sustainable for Singapore to compete on cost alone because wages have to go up as society and the economy progresses. "If we are keeping (costs) artificially low, it means we are keeping wages low as well."

He said: "As wages rise, then we have to compete on the basis of capabilities, productivity, innovation. And that is why the more sustainable solution going forward is to invest in capabilities for our businesses and our workers."

He cited the almost $9 billion that has been allocated over the next five years to co-fund wage increases for lower-wage workers under the new Progressive Wage Credit Scheme and enhance the Workfare Income Supplement scheme, which he said was "effectively a negative income tax".

"Rather than taxing low-wage workers, I top up their salaries," Mr Wong said.

"We are confident that we can ensure the incomes of low-wage workers continue to rise faster than median wages in Singapore over the coming decade."

On the other end of the wage scale, he said Singapore is not against people doing better or earning more and accumulating wealth - but those who have greater means should contribute a larger share as part of a renewed and strengthened social compact.

That is the basis of how the Government is thinking about some of the revenue changes it has put in place, which includes increasing taxes on the personal income of top earners and on high-end properties and cars.

"It is fair, it is progressive, and I think it will help to hold our society together, even as we enter a new era of a post-pandemic future which will be more uncertain, more volatile," said Mr Wong.