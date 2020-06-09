S'pore, France agree to keep open flow of essential food supplies

Singapore and France have agreed to maintain open and connected supply chains for essential food supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both countries affirmed their intention to do so in a joint statement yesterday by Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and France's Minister of Agriculture and Food Didier Guillaume.

The statement said the ministers recognise that it is in their mutual interest to ensure transport and delivery links remain open. This will facilitate the flow of essential food and agricultural products, which is important for food security.

"The ministers will work with relevant service providers in respect of the air and sea freight needs for the supply of food and agricultural products under the framework of this joint statement," said the statement.

Both ministers will also facilitate partnerships and collaboration between food companies, importers and distributors of their two countries.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said the joint ministerial statement was issued following a videoconference between Mr Chan and Mr Guillaume yesterday.

They were joined by Singapore's Ambassador to France Zainal Mantaha and France's Ambassador to Singapore Marc Abensour.

Mr Chan said the two nations are strategic partners and this joint statement will strengthen partnership amid Covid-19.

He added that economic relations have been strengthened by the European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement that came into force last November.

"Beyond enhancing bilateral trade in agri-food products, there is much we can do with French partners in areas such as agri-food technology, food safety standards," he said, adding that French agri-food exporters can also use Singapore as a platform to serve the rest of South-east Asia.

In response to queries, an MTI spokesman said Singapore has worked on similar statements and initiatives with several countries in small groups, as well as at regional and multilateral forums.

It is also boosting local production capacity in case import sources are disrupted.

The Singapore Food Agency has been supporting local farmers to achieve the Government's "30 by 30" goal to raise local production of nutritional needs to 30 per cent by 2030.

This includes a $30 million grant launched in April to fund promising local efforts to increase production of eggs, leafy vegetables and fish within the next six to 24 months.