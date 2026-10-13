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S’pore, Finland to deepen cooperation on accessibility of benefits of AI, emerging technologies

Singapore and Finland also intend to further deepen bilateral collaboration in AI, quantum technologies and digital infrastructure.

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Finland have agreed to deepen their cooperation to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies are broadly accessible, and in supporting open, diverse, and resilient technology ecosystems.

The two countries also intend to deepen bilateral collaboration in AI, quantum technologies and digital infrastructure by combining their respective strengths in research, innovation and technology, according to a joint statement issued by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Oct 13.

This was on top of existing cooperation, including the 2022 quantum technology Memorandum of Understanding involving Singapore’s National Quantum Office, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, IQM and CSC IT Centre for Science, as well as the 2026 bilateral health-sector agreement between Singapore and Finland covering medical research, health technology and AI.

This comes as Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen met in Singapore to reaffirm the close partnership between the two nations and to outline a shared approach to foreign policy and cooperation in the age of AI.

Singapore and Finland also support open and innovative research ecosystems, including work on open AI models, and explore opportunities to collaborate in relevant forums to advance cooperation in emerging technologies, including quantum technologies.

“This bilateral cooperation is complemented by the EU-Singapore Digital Partnership, which identifies responsible and human-centric AI as a shared priority and provides an established framework for broader collaboration in digital technologies and innovation,” the joint statement said.

In addition, Singapore and Finland reaffirmed their cooperation to shape international AI governance, grounded in policy-making that is based on evidence, inclusive dialogue, and a rules-based international order.

Both countries recognise the growing importance of AI for foreign and security policy, and support stronger international cooperation to maximise its benefits and promote the responsible and secure development and use of AI.

This builds on a longstanding foundation of cooperation, including through Group of Friends on Digital Technologies, established by Finland, Mexico and Singapore at the UN in 2019.

“Through various multilateral initiatives including this Group of Friends, Finland and Singapore intend to strengthen practical cooperation on emerging technologies,” the joint statement added.

Singapore and Finland also commit to advance AI safety through international cooperation, transparency and common standards, as reflected in their joint endorsement of A Call for Control of Frontier AI Models in September 2026.

The two countries bring complementary strengths, according to the joint statement: Singapore in AI governance and its broader innovation ecosystem, including the Singapore Consensus on Global AI Safety Research Priorities, and Finland in secure digital infrastructure and advanced technology industries.

“Combining these strengths, the two countries intend to deepen institutional partnerships, expand commercial cooperation and advance multilateral initiatives that promote trustworthy, secure and human-centric AI,” the statement added.