S'pore family smashes windows to escape after car flips in Johor

A Singaporean family's trip to Johor took a frightening turn when the car they were travelling in swerved off a road to avoid a motorbike and overturned at an oil palm plantation.

Desperate to flee but unable to open the car doors, the five people trapped in the car kicked and smashed the windows to escape.

The harrowing incident took place on Sunday at around 11.30am along Jalan Nyior-Kluang in Johor, Malaysia.

The car driver, who wanted to be known only as Mr Soh, 60, said they were lucky to escape with minor injuries. He was travelling with his wife, his older sister and her husband, and his younger sister.

The family had left Singapore around 5am on Sunday morning, intending to spend the long weekend in Malaysia.

They were on their way to Kluang after touring a historical Chinese new village - an internment camp set up during British rule - in Chamek. Both places are in Johor.

Kluang district police chief Low Hang Seng said in a statement on Monday that the driver was trying to avoid a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

"Due to the slippery road conditions, the complainant's car skidded and landed in some bushes on the left side of the road," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Low.

Mr Soh, who owns a construction business in Singapore, said the motorcycle had abruptly overtaken a car that was travelling in the opposite direction so he had to swerve to avoid colliding with it.

"It happened so quickly. The car flipped upside down and all four wheels were facing the sky. At that moment, I thought we were all finished," he said in Mandarin.

Mr Soh added that his family kicked the car windows with all their might until the windows broke, and then climbed out of the vehicle. "Luckily, everyone made it out with just some bruises. I don't dare to imagine - what if the injuries were more serious?" he said.

Officers from Malaysia's Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, as well as passers-by in the area, came forward to help Mr Soh's family out of the ditch in which the car had landed. "Those who heard the commotion came immediately to help pull us out. We are very grateful to them," said Mr Soh.

He added that the motorbike he had swerved to avoid was gone by the time he got out of the car.

The family was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They returned to Singapore that same day via private-hire cars.

In his statement, ACP Low called on road users in Malaysia to drive carefully and obey road regulations, especially during the Hari Raya Puasa festive season.

"Road users in the Kluang district are also advised to be vigilant on certain roads where wild animals such as elephants, tapirs and others are crossing," he said.