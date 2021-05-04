PMI

S'pore factory activity expands again

  • Published
    5 min ago

Singapore's factory activity rose for the 10th consecutive month, and ticked up 0.1 point from March to 50.9, according to data released yesterday. This is the highest monthly reading since December 2018.

