S'pore extends measures to secure energy supply

Measures to secure Singapore's electricity supply and keep prices in check will be extended until the end of March next year, amid a continuing global energy crunch.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) said yesterday that while it could not shield consumers from higher electricity prices, it was critical that the global volatility did not disrupt Singapore's electricity supply.

The measures put in place last year included having a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility on standby and getting power generation companies (gencos) to maintain sufficient fuel to generate power.

These rules enable the EMA to direct gencos to generate electricity pre-emptively using gas from the LNG facility if there are potential shortages in energy supply in the Singapore wholesale electricity market.

The temporary measures were reviewed in March and extended till June 30 this year before the latest extension.

A scheme that cushions the impact of volatile prices in the wholesale electricity market on large electricity users, which include shopping malls and coffee shops, has also been extended.

The Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Schemes (Trecs) was rolled out in January to help non-residential users consuming at least 4 megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity obtain fixed price plans from gencos.

The EMA said Sembcorp Power and Keppel Electric will continue to offer longer-term fixed price plans for consumers with average monthly consumption of 4MWh to 50MWh. The contracting window for next month opens today.

Singapore relies on imported natural gas for about 95 per cent of its electricity needs, and prices here have been increasing since September last year, in tandem with gas prices rising worldwide.

This was sparked by increased economic activity following a recovery from the pandemic, and cold winter months that depleted natural gas reserves.

The Russia-Ukraine war has further exacerbated the risk of disruptions in gas and oil supply.

Russia supplies about 40 per cent of Europe's gas requirements via pipelines.

The EMA said that the measures have helped to ensure sufficient fuel and electricity supply and stabilised the Uniform Singapore Energy Price (USEP) to around the cost of electricity production.

The USEP, which reflects the real price of electricity, averaged $350/MWh for the first five months of this year, compared with $460/MWh in the last quarter of 2021.

Mr Ang Yuit, vice-president at the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, said: "There is a lot of uncertainty in the market, especially with costs going up.

"At least under the Trecs scheme, electricity prices have stabilised somewhat, which is a good thing for businesses."

He added that some businesses - particularly those in the food and beverage sector - that were on floating-rate contracts have had to adopt measures such as turning off air-conditioners outside peak periods to manage electricity costs.

Mr Ang said that the Government could consider making Trecs a regular scheme to give businesses peace of mind.

Dr David Broadstock, senior research fellow and head of the energy economics division at the National University of Singapore's Energy Studies Institute, suggested making the temporary measures part of a longer-term strategy.

The EMA added that the Household Support Package, introduced as part of Budget 2022, will help eligible households defray the costs of higher electricity bills.

Businesses which need financing support can tap loan programmes offered by Enterprise Singapore.