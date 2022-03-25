S'pore eases curbs in major step forward to living with Covid-19

Singapore will significantly ease its current pandemic restrictions from next Tuesday as it has reached a major milestone in battling the virus, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in a live broadcast yesterday.

The maximum group size will be doubled to 10 people, which will also be the new limit for visitors to a household at any one time.

Masks will be optional outdoors, while up to 75 per cent of employees can soon return to workplaces.

Border restrictions will also be substantially eased. From April 1, fully vaccinated travellers can cross the land border between Singapore and Malaysia without the need for any quarantine or testing, and this will apply to all travellers and modes of transport.

Simultaneously, all vaccinated travellers and children 12 and below will be able to enter Singapore with just a pre-departure Covid-19 test. They no longer need entry approval or have to take designated flights to enter quarantine-free.

The Republic is taking this decisive step towards living with Covid-19 now that the Omicron wave is well under control and the population has stronger immunity, given that many here have recovered from the virus.

Even then, Singapore will not adopt a "Freedom Day" approach - where most or all restrictions are lifted all at once - that some countries have taken, he emphasised.

Such places "declared the pandemic over, relaxed all restrictions at once. Now they are anxiously watching their infection and mortality numbers rising rapidly again", PM Lee said. "We are choosing to maintain our measured approach, which has served us well over the past two years."

After next week's easing takes effect, the Government will let the situation stabilise before it makes further moves, he added.

If all goes well, Singapore will ease up further, but PM Lee cautioned against thinking that it will be a straight path to a new normal from here. Should more aggressive and dangerous variants surface, like Delta did, restrictions may have to be tightened again, he said.

"In judging how far and fast to ease restrictions, we are very mindful not to stress our healthcare workers and system to breaking point," he said.

"We must not place an impossible burden on the healthcare workers, and endanger many Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients who urgently need treatment."

Agreeing, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung called the slew of announcements a pivoting - and not a dismantling - of Singapore's Covid-19 measures.

He noted that Covid-19 continues to spread around the world with new surges in several countries, and there may yet be new variants of concern "that may take us back to square one".

"We cannot abruptly dismantle all our measures because that means letting down our guard and will result in the virus coming back to impact us and hurt us," said Mr Ong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19.

Some curbs on food and beverage businesses will also be eased. From next Tuesday, groups of up to 10 fully vaccinated people can dine at F&B outlets, while the current 10.30pm cut-off for alcohol sales and consumption will be lifted.

Live performances will be allowed to resume at all venues, as will the screening of live broadcasts such as sports matches.

All F&B establishments will also be allowed to seat groups of up to five vaccinated people without checks at the entrance. Instead, random checks will be conducted and the onus will be on customers to abide by the rules, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

However, nightlife businesses such as bars and discos will have to wait as the authorities assess the safety of letting them resume, added Mr Wong, who also co-chairs the task force.

The relaxed curbs will help F&B and other businesses that can increase the use of their spaces, said UOB head of research Suan Teck Kin.

Eased workplace requirements will also inject vibrancy into office hubs like the Central Business District and raise foot traffic and revenues for businesses there, he added. "The reopening is a sign that life and livelihoods are returning to at least some semblance of normalcy that many had been anticipating," he said.