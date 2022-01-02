S'pore conductor takes centre stage in German concert

On New Year's Eve, Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun took to the stage to lead the Bamberg Symphony in Germany in Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.

The concert, Ode To Joy - A Musical Gift From Germany, was live-streamed on The Straits Times' (ST) social media channels.

Wong, 35, known internationally as Kahchun Wong, is an up-and-coming star in the Western classical music world. In December 2019, he became the first Singaporean conductor to be conferred the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The concert was a continuation of an initiative by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, in partnership with the Foundation for the Arts and Social Enterprise in Singapore and the Bamberg Symphony, with The Straits Times as media partner.