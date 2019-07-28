S'pore, China hold 10-day bilateral army exercise

The Singapore Armed Forces and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) are conducting a 10-day bilateral army exercise.

Exercise Cooperation, which is running for the fourth time since the first edition in 2009, involves about 240 soldiers from the Singapore Army's 3rd Singapore Division and 1st Commando Battalion, as well as the 74th Army Group of the PLA's Southern Theatre Command Army (STCA).

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the soldiers will engage in professional exchanges and tactical training, such as rappelling and urban operations training. The exercise, which started yesterday, will culminate in a combined urban raid as part of the final mission exercise.

At the opening ceremony in Jurong Camp, Brigadier-General Frederick Choo, commander of 3rd Singapore Division, said the exercise is one of the cornerstones of the strong defence relations between the two countries. The cultural exchange between the soldiers from both armies is also a key highlight of the exercise, he added.

STCA deputy political commissar Liu Jia added that the exercise will help both armies enhance counter-terrorism capability, and deepen communication, cooperation and friendship. Exercise Cooperation underscores the warm and friendly bilateral relations between Singapore and China, Mindef said.

