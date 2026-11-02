S’pore charity Sree Narayana Mission appoints Bernie Poh as new CEO

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Bernie Poh (left) will succeed S. Devendran, who will step down on Dec 1 after 10 years in the role.

SINGAPORE – The Sree Narayana Mission (SNM) (Singapore), a longstanding charity here, has appointed healthcare veteran Bernie Poh as its new chief executive.

He will succeed S. Devendran, who will step down on Dec 1 after 10 years in the role.

In a statement on Nov 2, SNM (Singapore) announced that Poh , 56, will become CEO-designate on Nov 4.

He will work alongside Devendran , 64, during a planned handover period before formally assuming the role of CEO on Dec 1.

The charity said its leadership transition follows a succession planning process initiated several months ago by its executive committee and succession planning task force, which carried out an extensive search to identify its next CEO.

Anil Sarasijakshan, president of SNM (Singapore), said: “We extend our sincere appreciation to Mr S. Devendran for his decade of dedicated leadership and service to SNM (Singapore). His contributions have played an important role in the organisation’s growth and development.”

Welcoming Poh, Sarasijakshan added that he is looking forward to working with him as he leads the organisation into its next chapter.

Poh has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in the healthcare and eldercare sectors, including past roles as CEO of Mount Elizabeth Hospital (2006-2008) , deputy CEO of Pacific Healthcare Holdings (2010-2012) and director of Opal Healthcare, an Australian eldercare service, from 2014 to 2025.

He is also the founder of Allium Healthcare, a provider in Singapore’s eldercare sector , and served as its CEO from 2016 to 2025.

SNM (Singapore) said that his experience spans strategic leadership, organisational development, operational management and the oversight of complex healthcare and residential care services.

This will support the organisation’s role in Singapore’s eldercare sector, amid rising demand for accessible and sustainable care, the statement said.

Established in 1948, SNM (Singapore) is one of Singapore’s longstanding social service agencies, providing residential and centre-based care for seniors and vulnerable people. It has held Institution of a Public Character status since 1987.

It currently operates two Ministry of Health-appointed nursing homes – SNM Nursing Home@Chong Pang and SNM Nursing Home@Riverwalk – with a third facility, SNM Nursing Home@Chencharu, scheduled to open in 2028.

It also runs three senior care centres and two active ageing centres, and manages Meranti Home @ Pelangi Village, a psychiatric welfare home.