S'pore calls resolution a major step forward in strengthening UN

Singapore has welcomed a move aimed at making the United Nations Security Council more accountable in the use of veto powers wielded by its five permanent members.

A resolution to this effect was adopted by the 193-member UN General Assembly on Tuesday. It was co-sponsored by 83 countries, including Singapore.

The resolution introduced a requirement for a General Assembly meeting to be convened automatically whenever a veto is cast by a Security Council permanent member.

The five permanent members of the Security Council are the US, Britain, France, China and Russia.

A spokesman for the Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move will increase accountability and allow all UN member states to express their views on vital matters of peace and security.

"This resolution is a major step forward in strengthening the UN. In particular, the resolution will further enhance the role of the General Assembly on important international issues."

The spokesman said Singapore has always been a strong advocate and supporter of reforms to make the Security Council more accountable and transparent, and to enhance the UN's credibility and effectiveness. "In this spirit, Singapore co-sponsored the resolution. We will continue doing our part to strengthen the UN and the rules-based multilateral system."

Speaking after the adoption of the resolution, Singapore's Ambassador Burhan Gafoor said the Republic recognised the right of permanent members to use their veto power granted by the UN Charter.

"This resolution does not question or limit that right. However, casting a veto is a decision with major implications. Once taken, we believe that it is the responsibility of a permanent member to explain its decision to the General Assembly," he said.

Singapore also believes that the permanent member that has cast the veto should hear the views of the members of the General Assembly, including the views of small states which often do not have a voice on such matters, he said.

"This resolution will therefore strengthen the General Assembly and enhance its cooperation with the Security Council."

Mr Gafoor also said the resolution will provide a direct mechanism for the General Assembly to take a stand on critical issues of international peace and security where the Security Council is unable to act because of a lack of agreement among its permanent members. This will enhance the credibility of the UN.

"The adoption today of this resolution without a vote is an indication that there is overwhelming support for greater transparency and accountability on the use of the veto," he added.