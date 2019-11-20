Singapore boy drowns in pool of cruise ship docked in Langkawi

A 10-year-old Singaporean boy drowned in the swimming pool of a cruise ship docked at Star Cruise Jetty in Langkawi, Malaysia, on Monday.

The boy was found unresponsive in one of the pools aboard the Genting Dream, a spokesman for cruise operator Dream Cruises told The Straits Times.

Dream Cruises confirmed his nationality based on his passport details.

The spokesman added that despite a medical team on the ship providing assistance, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the boy could not be revived.

"Dream Cruises is cooperating with the relevant authorities and providing all the necessary assistance to the family members in this time of difficulty," she said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and we offer our sincerest condolences."

Langkawi police identified the victim as Heng Kai Lun Alan, reported Malaysian news agency Bernama.

The boy was with his mother and a friend on the ship that had left Singapore on Sunday for a three-night cruise. It docked in Langkawi on Monday.

Langkawi district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim told Bernama that officers received an emergency call at 7.30pm.

He said visitors and pool attendants were not able to save the child, whose body was taken to Sultanah Maliha Langkawi Hospital.

The vessel, which was reported to be carrying 3,000 passengers, departed for Phuket at 10.30pm on Monday.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.