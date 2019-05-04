S'pore Book Fair returns to Capitol on May 31

Several luminaries, including Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Ambassador-at-large Tommy Koh, will share their experiences with the creative processes that led to the publication of their books at the 10-day Singapore Book Fair this year.

The Chinese edition of Mr Goh's biography - Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story - will be launched at the fair on June 4. The book was written by Mr Peh Shing Huei.

Prof Koh co-wrote the book, Pedra Branca: Story Of The Unheard Cases, with former deputy prime minister S. Jayakumar and deputy attorney-general Lionel Yee.

Organisers have also lined up appearances by a number of other authors and illustrators.

They include Hong Kong author Leung Man Tao and local illustrator Richard Lee, known for his nostalgic renderings of Singapore icons.

The 34th instalment of the annual fair will run from May 31 to June 9 at Capitol Singapore.

Literature lovers can expect not just books from about 1,000 international publishers, but also heritage tours operated by local historians and guides.

Organised by Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Chinese Media Group (CMG), the bilingual event will be officially opened by Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Trade and Industry, on June 1.

The previous book fair was also held at Capitol Singapore. Due to the large turnout last year, the organisers have expanded the event space.

This year's fair will stretch from Capitol Theatre to the outdoor plaza, before snaking along the walkway leading up to City Hall MRT station.

Ms Tong Ka-Pin, chief corporate officer of Perennial Real Estate Holdings, which owns and manages Capitol Singapore, said: "We hope our collaborative efforts with SPH will enhance the literary scene in Singapore and make the signature event accessible to visitors across all walks of life."

Ms Loh Woon Yen, chairman of the book fair's organising committee and managing editor of SPH CMG, said: "We hope that visitors will not only encounter new books, but that they will also have the opportunity to enhance their reading experience with an unexpected meeting with writers, artists, celebrities and other book lovers."