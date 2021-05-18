S'pore Book Fair goes online for second year

The Singapore Book Fair is back for the 36th year, although this is the second time it will be held online amid the pandemic.

The event, from May 29 to June 6, has something for everyone, from storytelling sessions for children to talks by guests such as former diplomat Kishore Mahbubani and xinyao composer Liang Wern Fook.

Organised by the Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Chinese Media Group, the fair will run online together with Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao's Literary Festival.

During the nine-day book fair, readers can enjoy discounts of up to 35 per cent at website Zshop from more than 10 local book retailers, including independent bookstore and first-time participant Epigram.

In addition, $9,000 worth of e-vouchers for buying books will be given out through links published during live programmes.

Singapore writer and poet Alfian Sa'at and writers such as Hong Kong's Ma Ka Fai and Taiwan's Luo Yi-jun are among those who will speak in a series of online talks presented by the literary festival.

Tune in daily to listen to lunchtime live-chat sessions featuring celebrities, politicians and doctors, who will talk about good books and their work-from-home arrangements.

They include award-winning Taiwanese director Wayne Peng and food blogger Miss Tam Chiak.

Paired with visuals by SPH Chinese Media Group artist-in-residence Lee Kow Fong, who is also known as Ah Guo, this year's theme for the book fair, New Perspective, encourages Singaporeans to view the current world afresh and develop a new appreciation for it through books.

Ms Loh Woon Yen, organising committee chairman of the book fair and managing editor of SPH's Chinese Media Group, said: "We have specially curated an exciting line-up featuring chats with some of our readers' favourite authors, both local and overseas; programmes that will appeal to different age groups; and special promotions that book lovers will enjoy.

SINGAPORE BOOK FAIR 2021 WHEN: May 29 to June 6 WHERE: singaporebookfair.sg

"It is our hope that the Singapore Book Fair 2021 will continue to promote the love of reading among Singaporeans, while opening them up to new perspectives."

The online programmes will be broadcast live at singaporebook fair.sg and through the social media platforms of Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News.