Singapore beefs up counter-terror capabilities

Officers from the In-Situ Reaction Teams - the quick response unit of the police - will increase their patrols at popular areas to bolster Singapore's counter-terrorism response.

The announcement on the enhanced deployment of these officers - identified by their beige berets - was made by Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam yesterday at the Singapore Police Force's annual workplan seminar.

He said last month's Christchurch shootings showed that terror attacks can happen any time and anywhere. Enhancing the equipment and training of Singapore's counter-terrorism forces will reduce the response time in the critical first minutes of an attack.

At the seminar, the police also unveiled a slate of new technologies to help their crime-fighting efforts.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS