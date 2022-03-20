S'pore artist takes the brush to raise funds for Ukraine

Skies filled with kites flown by children, instead of war planes swooping down.

Local artist Yip Yew Chong's latest artwork will go under the hammer to secure funds for Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.

Mr Yip, 53, was aided by six volunteers, among them Singaporeans, a Mexican and an Italian.

He organised the effort with a Russian friend who works in Singapore.

"It's a representation of children, regardless of race and nationality, coming together to play in a time of peace. It should be like this. Free skies for people to fly kites, not skies with planes and smoke."

The acrylic painting, which measures 3m by 1.9m, also features a blue flycatcher, a bird species native to Singapore. It symbolises support from Singapore for impacted Ukrainians.

The online auction, organised by auction house Hotlotz, will be from Tuesday to next Sunday.

Those interested may find out more at blog.hotlotz.com/blog/ post/charity-fundraising-auction

Nicole Cheah