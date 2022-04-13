S'pore arbitration centre still seeing high-value cases, large caseload

High-value cases have continued to land at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), with the largest sum in dispute in a single case last year being US$1.95 billion (S$2.64 billion), more than double the highest dispute case value it saw in 2020.

The non-profit institution, which provides arbitration services to the global business community, has also seen the number of cases doubling in the past decade.

Last year, SIAC saw its third-highest caseload in its 30 years with 469 new cases, and the total sum in dispute totalling US$6.54 billion.

These figures were released by SIAC in its 2021 annual report released yesterday.

Speaking at SIAC's annual appreciation event held at Maxwell Chambers yesterday, its chairman, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, said Singapore is known for its adherence to the rule of law as well as the importance it places on integrity.

"Our executive understands the importance of international arbitration and makes sure that policies and laws are constantly changed and updated so that we are ahead of the game," said Mr Singh.

Ms Lucy Reed, president of the court of arbitration of SIAC, said last year's results are heartening and the quality of SIAC's services will continue to be improved.

Last year, 86 per cent of the new cases filed at SIAC were international cases, with India, China and the United States topping the foreign user rankings.

SIAC also saw an increase in the number of parties from Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine and Vietnam compared with 2020.

Singapore is an increasingly popular choice for resolving cross-border disputes given its neutrality, said Mr Shaun Leong, a partner in the international arbitration and litigation team at Withers KhattarWong.

Mr Leong said: "This complements the rising trend of selecting Singapore law as the governing law for cross-border contracts, given the certainty of our laws."

SIAC also provides a clear schedule of fees for high-value disputes, which is important for budgeting, said Mr Nandakumar Renganathan, partner and deputy head of RHTLaw Asia's litigation and dispute resolution practice.

He said: "The arbitrators who are appointed by parties who conduct the arbitration in Singapore tend to possess the ability to understand the business environment in different jurisdictions.

"The ability of the arbitrator to understand cultural subtleties goes a long way in determining the dispute between the parties with fairness."

Senior counsel Siraj Omar, director of dispute resolution at Drew & Napier, said Singapore is internationally recognised for the integrity and efficiency of its judiciary and other institutions.

"This, in turn, engenders confidence in international parties that they will have their disputes resolved fairly and efficiently," he said.