S'pore and US armies conduct joint exercise

More than 280 military personnel from Singapore and the United States took part in Exercise Lightning Strike at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington from April 16 to 24. As part of the annual exercise, both sides trained together to strengthen interoperability in urban operations.

"The exercise culminated with an integrated battalion assault on an urban objective, with soldiers conducting Close Quarter Battle utilising specialised urban operations equipment," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement yesterday.

The Singaporeans taking part were from the 2nd Battalion of the Singapore Infantry Regiment, while their counterparts were from the 4-23 Infantry Battalion of the US Army.

"The Singapore and US Army interact extensively through exercises, professional exchange programmes and the cross-attendance of courses," Mindef said.

"These interactions have enhanced the professionalism, personal rapport and interoperability between both armed forces, as well as reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding defence relations between Singapore and the US."

Linette Lai