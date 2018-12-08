Spize's River Valley licences terminated

The National Environment Agency (NEA) yesterday terminated the operating licences of Spize restaurant in River Valley Road after completing investigations into the fatal food poisoning incident of Nov 6.

It found an "unusually severe" outbreak of the salmonella gastroenteritis bacterium in seven food poisoning incidents involving 82 people who ate food from the eatery between Nov 6 and Nov 9.

There was "strong evidence of severe contamination" from poor hygiene and food handling practices, said the authorities. Spize's three other outlets were also checked as a precaution and have been allowed to continue operations.

Sats officer Fadli Salleh, 38, fell ill and died after eating a bento box prepared by the River Valley outlet for an event on Nov 6.

