Spirit of sharing at Ramadan

Members and leaders of the Muslim community with Minister in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli (in green shirt) having a meal of mandi rice after breaking fast yesterday at the Masjid Al-Istiqamah in Serangoon. Mr Masagos, who is also the Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, is flanked by Mufti Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram (left) and Dr Maliki Osman, Mayor, South East District and Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs. Some 600 people turned up for the annual gathering organised by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis). Muslim Members of Parliament and diplomats were also present. Prior to breaking fast, members of Muis and Masjid Al-Istiqamah distributed 250 goody bags containing porridge, dates and other fruits to residents of three nearby residential blocks, including non-Muslims. This was done in the spirit of sharing during Ramadan.