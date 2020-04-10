Spirit of sacrifice that never fails to impress

Having joined the Generation Grit team in late 2018, I have read - and written - more inspiring stories in the past year and a half than I had believed were out there.

In the 50-odd stories I've read and nine stories I've written, a few themes have surfaced consistently. But the one theme that never fails to impress me is the spirit of sacrifice shown by our subjects even in the face of devastating loss.

Many have been denied - or known the loss of - everyday comforts, such as a carefree childhood or the ability to walk and run.

Yet they have all faced up to their challenges and gone on to sacrifice time, effort or money to help motivate and make sure others do not go through the same trauma.

Take Ms Melissa Chan, 29, for example, a caregiver who had to cut back on her social life and often skipped school to take care of her father, who had dementia.

It is a lot to ask from a young adult who should be enjoying the prime of her life, but Ms Chan went above and beyond, starting her own social enterprise after her father died, and going without a pay cheque for three years because she believed it could help other caregivers.

Then, there is Mr Asher Low, 32, who had to dip into his own savings to keep his charity, Limitless, going. He had set it up to help troubled youth, spurred by his own rocky childhood where he battled body image problems.

Sometimes, the sacrifices are smaller in nature, but are no less important. The enterprising Mr Faaqih Hilmy Gozan, 26, for example, pulled himself together after the mysterious death of his brother, and stepped up to care for his four younger siblings. He went without pocket money and ate less, so his younger siblings could have more.

In these uncertain times, it is heart-warming to remember that people in my generation still choose to make sacrifices for the greater good, even though they themselves suffered loss.