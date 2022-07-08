Spike in deaths, marginal rise in births in Singapore last year

Singapore is still counting the toll exacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with a sharp spike in the number of deaths last year.
Official figures released on June 30 showed a 10.1 per cent rise in the number of deaths reported last year, compared with 2020.
The number of babies born last year, on the other hand, rose only marginally by 0.2 per cent.
Overall, a total of 24,292 people died last year, against 22,054 deaths in 2020 - a rise of 2,238.
It has been reported that around 800 people died of Covid-19 last year.
The excess - or higher than expected - deaths have been attributed to factors such as the pressure on the healthcare system imposed by the pandemic.
In March this year, the Ministry of Health (MOH) released numbers showing that the age-standardised death rate, which had been declining between 2017 and 2019, shot up to 557 per 100,000 people last year, from 519 per 100,000 in 2020.
The age-standardised rate takes into account the age of the population to give a more meaningful comparison than the actual number of deaths.
The MOH said the increase in the age-standardised death rate was not unexpected, given how the pandemic is a health crisis that has killed millions of people globally.
It added that Singapore, however, has recorded "one of the lowest rates of excess deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic from international comparisons so far".
While the number of deaths has risen every year over the past decade on account of the ageing population, the year-on-year rise has ranged from 1 per cent to 4 per cent.
Last year's spike of 10.1 per cent is an anomaly, experts said.
Associate Professor Jeremy Lim, director of the Leadership Institute for Global Health Transformation at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, noted that MOH had asked hospitals several times during the course of the pandemic to defer all non-urgent elective clinical services so that hospital resources could focus on dealing with Covid-19 cases.
Such elective services could include surgery for serious conditions, he said.
Hence, some people could have delayed their health checks or medical procedures, which had a serious impact on their health.
The data released in the Report on Registration of Births and Deaths 2021, published by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, showed that the top three causes of death last year were cancer, heart and hypertensive diseases, and lung and respiratory system diseases, in that order.
Between them, they accounted for more than 70 per cent of deaths here last year.
Meanwhile, deaths from infectious and parasitic diseases rose by 3.1 per cent last year.
Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at the National Uni-versity Hospital's division of in-fectious diseases, noted that deaths from heart and hypertensive diseases rose by 10.7 per cent last year.
One possibility was that during the pandemic, patients did not get their blood pressure or diabetes checked and managed as regularly as they should.
NUS sociologist Tan Ern Ser said that the 0.2 per cent increase in births last year, when 38,672 babies were born, was marginal.
However, there was a 25.1 per cent jump in marriages last year, according to the 2021 marriage and divorce statistics released on Wednesday.
More couples getting hitched last year could lead to more babies being born this year and the next, the experts said.