Spike in complaints over travel, weddings

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a spike in the number of complaints related to travel bookings, wedding contracts, medical products, and food and grocery deliveries.

Many involved lost deposits for travel and wedding plans that had to be put off, as well as grouses related to the pricing of face masks and hand sanitisers.

Figures from the Consumers Association of Singapore showed that between February and July, 1,133 complaints were filed against the travel industry, while another 126 were made against the bridal industry, among others. The figures were significantly higher compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, more than 6,500 notices seeking a six-month legal reprieve from contractual obligations have also been submitted by individuals and businesses, according to figures from the Ministry of Law.

The vast majority of those who sought relief from their contractual obligations under laws passed earlier this year did so regarding property leasing and licensing agreements.

But only about one in six notices served ended up in dispute.