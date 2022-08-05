Spike in cases of acute respiratory infection at polyclinics

The average number of patients seeking treatment at polyclinics for acute respiratory infection last month doubled from April, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In response to The Straits Times' query, the ministry said yesterday that the daily average was close to 3,000 last month. This was double the daily average of around 1,500 in April, added MOH.

Acute respiratory infections include Covid-19 and other infections, and include symptoms such as nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat and cough.

Polyclinics have put in place measures which have helped ensure that patients are being cared for despite the spike in numbers, said MOH.

These include leveraging team-based care and remote consultation, especially for chronic patients, and adopting alternative ways to collect prescription medicine, such as delivery services or via a locker box.

The ministry said on July 22 that those under 80 years old who wanted to get their Covid-19 vaccination at polyclinics would have to book appointments to do so.

This was to allow the 23 polyclinics to better handle patients with pressing healthcare needs, the MOH added at the time.

The ministry said that ARI patients who needed medical attention could visit Public Health Preparedness Clinics or telemedicine providers.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on Monday that while the nation was still in the midst of a Covid-19 wave, infection numbers had been falling over the past 10 days, and the week-on-week ratio had dipped below 0.9 over the past week.

The week-on-week infection ratio refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over those of the week before. A rate below one shows that the number of new weekly cases is decreasing.