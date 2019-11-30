SPH's radio stations register double-digit growth: Survey

The number of listeners of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) radio stations grew by 10 per cent between May and last month, with English station Kiss92 FM emerging as the most liked among all English and Chinese radio stations in Singapore.

Latest survey results also showed that close to a million listeners tuned in to SPH radio stations on digital platforms, such as mobile apps and websites, cementing the upward trend of listeners consuming content on a diversity of platforms.

The latest figures were released yesterday in three separate sets of data by Nielsen, Milieu Insight and SPH. All reported encouraging performances by SPH's five radio channels - English stations Kiss92 FM, One FM 91.3 and Money FM 89.3, as well as Chinese stations UFM100.3 and 96.3 Hao FM.

The positive results come on the back of a 6.8 per cent increase in the total number of radio listeners to 2.25 million people over the past year, in tandem with a doubling of car ownership in the same period.

Milieu Insight, an independent Singapore-based consumer insights company, said Money FM beat all other radio stations in its ability to influence purchase decisions.

As many as 80 per cent of Money FM listeners said they bought products after hearing recommendations on the station, much higher than the 64 per cent figure reported for other stations.

Regularly featuring Straits Times journalists on its programmes, Money FM showed a significant overlap with the newspaper in its reach, with 87.5 per cent of its listeners saying they also read ST, the most read news title in Singapore.

Money FM, whose audience made up about 2 per cent of radio listeners in Singapore, also recorded the highest percentage of affluent households, with monthly incomes of more than $10,000 - 86 per cent of its core listeners fell in this group.

General manager of SPH Radio Sim Hong Huat said this should help advertisers and SPH make more targeted decisions. He said: "While listenership remains important, we needed to understand what the audience liked about each station and how that has an impact on their decision. The results gave us deep and actionable insights into how we can take our SPH Radio stations forward in terms of programming and value to our advertisers and partners."

80%

As many as this proportion of Money FM listeners said they bought products after hearing recommendations on the station, much higher than the 64 per cent figure reported for other stations.

The biannual Nielsen Radio Diary survey, the latest of which was conducted from September to last month, showed SPH's radio stations as a whole registered double-digit growth. Total listenership increased by 10 per cent, while their share of radio audience - calculated based on the number of listeners and the time spent listening to the stations - increased by 13 per cent.

Nielsen found over 88 per cent of people here tuning in weekly. The top two stations were Mediacorp's Chinese station Love 972, followed by its English station Class 95. SPH's Kiss92 FM was fifth in terms of weekly listeners, and UFM100.3 eighth.

Among all English stations, One FM, which focuses on retro-classic tunes, registered a 48 per cent growth in the amount of time listeners spent listening to it.

With listeners tuning in nearly eight hours a week, it is the only English radio station to post an increase in audience engagement time.

Podcasts continued to be a growing favourite category among Singapore audiences, SPH said, as radio stations saw a 15 per cent growth in the number of people who tuned in to these more content-heavy programmes. Part of the reason was that "listeners can choose topics of their choice on demand", SPH said, with SPH podcasts easily available on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

SPH said its radio stations put in a lot of effort to engage listeners in the past year through events and other initiatives. Money FM, for instance, organised Art Of The Deal trading workshops and networking sessions for its target audience of professionals, managers, executives and businessmen, all of which were well attended, SPH added.