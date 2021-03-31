SPH undergoing strategic review of options for businesses

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is undergoing a strategic review to consider the options for its various businesses.

The objective of the review is to "unlock and maximise long-term shareholder value", the group announced yesterday after market closed.

While the media business continues to face a challenging operating environment and outlook, the board of directors believes that the company remains undervalued, it added.

Credit Suisse (Singapore) has been appointed as its financial adviser for the review.

This comes as SPH posted a net profit of $97.9 million, as its various businesses recover from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The group, which publishes The Straits Times, reported a 26.1 per cent rise in net profit for the first half of the financial year that ended on Feb 28, it said yesterday. The company remains operationally profitable at $119.8 million.

The media segment posted a profit of $3.1 million, down 70.9 per cent year on year. Excluding grants from the Jobs Support Scheme, it recognised a pre-tax loss of $9.7 million.

Mr Ng Yat Chung, chief executive officer of SPH, said the performance of the company's non-media business has improved as the economy recovers.

"Despite expanding our reach, our media business continues to be affected by the structural decline in advertising and the impact of Covid-19," he added. "We will continue our digital transformation strategy and efforts to place media on a more sustainable footing."

SPH's core business is in the publishing of newspapers, magazines and books, in both print and digital editions. The company also owns about 66 per cent in SPH Reit.

SPH owns and operates The Seletar Mall, and is developing an integrated development consisting of The Woodleigh Residences and The Woodleigh Mall. In addition, it owns purpose-built student accommodation in Britain and Germany.

The company also owns Orange Valley, one of Singapore's largest nursing homes, and has investments in motoring portal sgCarMart, job platform FastJobs, telco M1 and South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang.

SPH noted that there is no assurance that the strategic review will result in any transaction or that any definitive or binding agreement will be reached. It advised shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in its shares. SPH shares closed flat at $1.50 yesterday before the news.

National University of Singapore Business School's Associate Professor Lawrence Loh said the review is timely. "SPH may take a radical relook at its future direction," he added.

"The main idea is strategic innovation and selective scaling. I believe SPH has the resolve and resources to transform itself."

Calvin Yang