SPH subscribers to get rebate over IT outage

All news publication subscribers of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which includes subscribers of The Straits Times, will be given a one-time 10 per cent rebate on this month's subscription fee as a goodwill gesture for an IT disruption that occurred last month.

On Aug 22, SPH experienced a significant IT outage at its data centre that affected many of its service offerings.

"This lapse in service quality is regretted, and I apologise for any inconvenience that subscribers may have experienced," said SPH's chief customer officer Eugene Wee.

"We are currently conducting a thorough review of our systems, and we thank subscribers for their understanding and patience as we strive to do better."

Those who are subscribers of SPH's news publications as at Aug 31 are eligible for the rebate, which will offset their next payment and will be reflected in their billing for October. For those who subscribe from their news vendor, the vendor will factor the rebate into the next payment. No action is required from subscribers to claim the rebate.

More information can be found at http://readsph.sg/oct21rebate