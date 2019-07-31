SPH signs MOU with Times Printers Private Limited

SINGAPORE- Singapore Press Holdings Limited (SPH) and Times Printers Private Limited (TPPL) have entered into a strategic partnership with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Mr Anthony Tan, deputy CEO of SPH, and Mr Siew Peng Yim, CEO of TPPL at the SPH News Centre on Wednesday (July 31).

The partnership will see SPH and TPPL leveraging on each other's strengths and capabilities in digital and offset printing and post-finishing production.

Mr Tan said: "It is our privilege to forge a deeper partnership with TPPL, which has been our long-time partner. As we face challenges in the printing industry, this is a timely and strategic move to build up our business capabilities and offerings."

By pulling together their expertise and resources, the partnership will lead to a comprehensive and cost-effective commercial print service. Both parties will not only be more responsive but also be well-equipped to undertake commercial printing assignments.

Under the MOU, they will collaborate on commercial printing jobs based on their printing capabilities and business capacities.

Mr Siew said: "Both SPH and TPPL will build on our combined track record and expertise in the printing industry, and together bring our unique digital print services and capabilities to the market. Combining our investments in digital printing technologies, we will be able to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions to our customers."