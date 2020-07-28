SPH scholarship recipients take on a changed world

Mr Wong Yang, one of two recipients of the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) journalism scholarship this year, earned his stripes as a greenhorn journalist covering an unprecedented pandemic.

In his six months interning at The New Paper before he received the award, the 21-year-old did a series of stories on how domestic workers, migrant workers in dorms and Malaysian workers were affected by Covid-19.

He said yesterday before the scholarship ceremony that the experience cemented his belief that journalism is a force for social change, reinforcing his determination to pursue it as a career.

"Being a journalist gives me the privilege of listening to people who may be on the margins of society, and putting their perspectives on the page.

"It is important that we capture the issues they are facing so that Singaporeans may empathise and think about how we can treat them better," he said.

Mr Wong will be reading comparative literature and social anthropology, a direct Master of Arts (Honours) course at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, before returning to SPH as a full-time journalist.

The other journalism scholarship recipient, 24-year-old Osmond Chia - who also interned at The New Paper - is currently pursuing a degree in communication studies at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The coronavirus was a constant theme at the virtual awards ceremony held yesterday, where three different types of scholarships were handed out to 29 recipients.

A total of 14 in-house scholarships were given to children of SPH staff and newspaper vendors. A further 13 Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarships were handed out to students from modest family backgrounds.

One recipient of the Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship, Ms Adelena Oh, said the pandemic caused economic hardship in her family and disrupted her plans to save up enough money to teach English in Japan for a few years.

PRIVILEGE OF LISTENING Being a journalist gives me the privilege of listening to people who may be on the margins of society, and putting their perspectives on the page. It is important that we capture the issues they are facing so that Singaporeans may empathise and think about how we can treat them better. MR WONG YANG, one of two recipients of the Singapore Press Holdings journalism scholarship this year.

For now, the scholarship, which comes with no bond, will help her focus on her English undergraduate studies at NTU without having to worry about whether she can afford to get through each semester.

It will also help edge her towards her life goal of giving those who need extra support a leg-up, although she is still exploring her career options as to which will best fulfil this purpose.

The 23-year-old currently works part time at a cafe that hires at-risk youth, and said that she hopes to offer them friendship as her mentor once did for her when she was a "rebellious and angsty teen".

"The award will help me immensely in working towards my long-term goal of using stories, various languages and digital media to empower youth from troubled backgrounds, unconventional family units and diverse cultures to reach their full potential."

In his speech at the ceremony, chairman of SPH and SPH Foundation Lee Boon Yang said Covid-19 has disrupted the lives of both young and old and revealed the importance of credible media in people's lives. Said Dr Lee: "Media provides credible news and information to the community... More people are turning to trusted media sources for reliable information to cope with the uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus."

To the award recipients, he added: "Despite the uncertainties that swirl around us currently, you should focus on your studies. Armed with a good education, your future will be bright and fruitful."