SPH pays tribute to newspaper vendors in short video

While most families in Singapore were still fast asleep yesterday morning, Mr Tony Chua was busy at the crack of dawn, delivering The Sunday Times to their doorsteps.

Come rain or shine, the 66-year-old distributes newspapers every day. He has been doing so for 43 years, and does not plan to retire any time soon.

He is one of five newspaper vendors featured in a short video put out by Singapore Press Holdings' circulation department to pay tribute to the company's vendors and thank them for their hard work.

Mr Chua wakes up at 3am before heading out to collect the day's newspapers and then distribute them to homes in the West Coast area until 7am.

"Getting up early and distributing the paper is like an energetic morning exercise," he said.

"When I started out, it was tough to train myself to wake up so early, but over time it has become part of my life."

Mr Chua, who is married with four children, was a factory worker before becoming a vendor. Although he has passed the retirement age, he hopes to continue working as long as his health permits so that he can stay active.

Another vendor, Mr Packirisamy Samithurai, 47, also enjoys the morning work hours.

He has been a vendor for 15 years and does his daily distribution rounds in Bukit Batok from 3am to 8am. He likes the hours as they allow him to spend enough time with his children, aged 16 and nine.

"The job gives me the chance to spend time with my children when they get home from school. Not many parents have that opportunity," he said.

As Covid-19 cases spiked in Singapore last year, Mr Packirisamy was concerned about contracting the disease, but he pushed on with his work as he knew that the news was valuable to subscribers.

"Our work is unconventional, but rewarding. Being out and about when the city is asleep, I get to enjoy the fresh morning air and quiet streets," he said.

Like many vendors, Mr Sathik Batcha, 51, is aware that the transformation of the media industry will affect subscriptions as well as his work.

He gets up at 2am before making deliveries in Bukit Panjang and Toa Payoh.

Mr Batcha, who is married with three children, said he has seen the job transform over the past three decades.

"So many small changes have crept into our work. We upgraded from landlines to mobile phones and now use WhatsApp to keep in touch with our subscribers," he said.

"Despite the changes, our job continues to be relevant. The younger generation get their news online, but for many older Singaporeans, reading the paper in the morning is still a beloved habit."

Readers can view the video at https://str.sg/JH3o